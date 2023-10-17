As many across Scotland awoke this week to chillier temperatures than the previous month, we are reminded that the cold and flu season has also arrived. These concerns are even greater for some of the most vulnerable groups, particularly refugees and asylum seekers. They consistently lack access to the resources necessary to protect them from the potential harms caused by a lack of adequate housing, food, digital services, and vaccinations.

The current call for the now seasonal Covid vaccine targets those aged 65 and over, people at increased risk or living in a care home for older adults, frontline health or social care workers, and those with a weakened immune system. But what does this mean for people housed in reception centres or other temporary housing for asylum seekers?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although they are meant to have access to mainstream healthcare, several barriers prevent them from accessing the services they need. According to the Refugee Council, "they are often wrongly refused access to primary care, like GP registration, as well as routinely refused interpreting [services] by GPs, dentists or even at the hospitals, even when this is essential to an understanding of their health problems.” Often the refusal of services occurs when the administration and medical staff are not familiar with the rights of refugees and treat them as foreign visitors.

The Covic pandemic illuminated an indelible mark of inequality that has remained well hidden in UK society. Refugees and people seeking asylum fear they will be charged, detained, or deported if they engage with health services, as many see this as an extension of the work of the Home Office. These fears can prevent them from coming forward to receive care when it is necessary.

A 2017 study carried out by the Centre for Society and Mental Health found that the key obstacles to healthcare included: the need to provide proof of identification and address, which discouraged many from accessing care in the NHS or registering with a GP; essential services being chargeable if the patient is not a UK citizen... such as antenatal care, operations and services from specialist clinics; a lack of understanding of how the UK healthcare system operates; and language barriers.

In addition, refugees and asylum seekers are over-represented among people who are digitally excluded. According to a report from the British Red Cross, they struggle to get online and experience multiple barriers when using digital platforms for booking and attending medical appointments. All participants in the study said that the weekly asylum support allowance was sufficient for them to afford mobile phone data or broadband. With the increase in usage of technology to access healthcare services, it is imperative that everyone has access to the internet.

Although Covid has not dominated the headlines in recent months, it will remain important for many living in vulnerable situations to have access to the most up-to-date vaccinations. If the pandemic has taught us anything, we cannot afford to overlook or ignore the health of anyone living in our society.