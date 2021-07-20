There are rocketing rates of Covid infection, a pingdemic of people being ordered to socially isolate and the scandalous behaviour of Boris Johnson.

In the worst form of double standards imaginable, the Prime Minister sought to exempt himself from the rules which millions of people are having to follow – until he was told there was a horrific public backlash.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Images from packed public transport in London show large numbers of people are now no longer wearing face masks just at a time when tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases are being reported every day.

In Scotland, the wearing of face masks remains mandatory even though the country has entered the lowest level of Covid restrictions as part of the roadmap journey out of lockdown.

Rules have changed on meeting indoors and attending weddings and funerals but some restrictions are still in place for meetings outdoors as part of the more cautious approach by the Scottish government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon observed that yesterday in Scotland there was “a further gradual easing of Covid restrictions – but not a wholesale abandoning of restrictions. Please continue to stick to limits on gatherings, observe appropriate distance, wear face coverings, ventilate rooms and wash hands”.

Nicola Sturgeon wears a face mask in the Scottish Parliament (Picture: Andy Buchanan/PA)

Let’s follow these sensible measures and not the chaotic and irresponsible approach of Boris Johnson.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.