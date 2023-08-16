So it was encouraging to hear Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth talk about the need to do more for Scotland’s young generation. In an interview with The Scotsman, she pointed to evidence of delays in speech and language development among children. “We’re already starting to see that in some of our youngest people and I’m very worried about them, so we need to be mindful about that in terms of budgets,” she said, suggesting more could be spent in this area.

However, that then raises the question of how this would be funded. Asked if university and college grants could be cut, she said “no” but then added: “I’m just mindful that it [higher education] is a significant part of my budget, and when I compare it to the schools budget, there is a difference.” It is an issue that may prompt renewed calls for Scotland’s much-vaunted policy of free tuition for students to be reconsidered.

Once upon a time in politics, the slogan “education, education, education” resonated with voters, but this absolutely crucial public service has since slipped down an agenda dominated by constitutional issues and, more understandably, the cost-of-living crisis. However, the education of new generations is a fundamental bedrock of not just the economy, but society as a whole.