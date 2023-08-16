Covid lockdown's lasting effect on young generation looks to be serious so Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth is right to be 'very worried' – Scotsman comment
The main impact of Covid was the death toll which, as of July 14, stood at 228,970 in the UK. However, among other serious consequences has been the associated disruption to children’s education as schools were closed during lockdown. The World Health Organisation has spoken of Covid-related measures having a “profound effect” on children’s health and well-being, warning that “for some, the impact will be lifelong”.
So it was encouraging to hear Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth talk about the need to do more for Scotland’s young generation. In an interview with The Scotsman, she pointed to evidence of delays in speech and language development among children. “We’re already starting to see that in some of our youngest people and I’m very worried about them, so we need to be mindful about that in terms of budgets,” she said, suggesting more could be spent in this area.
However, that then raises the question of how this would be funded. Asked if university and college grants could be cut, she said “no” but then added: “I’m just mindful that it [higher education] is a significant part of my budget, and when I compare it to the schools budget, there is a difference.” It is an issue that may prompt renewed calls for Scotland’s much-vaunted policy of free tuition for students to be reconsidered.
Once upon a time in politics, the slogan “education, education, education” resonated with voters, but this absolutely crucial public service has since slipped down an agenda dominated by constitutional issues and, more understandably, the cost-of-living crisis. However, the education of new generations is a fundamental bedrock of not just the economy, but society as a whole.
It is sometimes said that “you are what you read”, as your views and outlook are shaped by the information you absorb. For many, school is the place where that process begins in earnest. High rates of absence, worrying levels of violence in classes, and pupils’ mental health problems all appear to be, at least in part, a legacy of Covid. So Gilruth is right to be worried, and we hope her concern leads to effective, thoughtful action.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.