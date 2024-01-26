It was under President Richard Nixon that haggis was first banned in the US in 1971. And that act of prohibition has survived ever since, prompting some intrepid epicures to turn to small-scale haggis smuggling to ensure Americans could celebrate Burns Night in the proper way.

However, changes could finally be afoot. In the Commons, Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael condemned this shocking embargo on the “Great Chieftain o’ the Puddin-race” as a “scandal” and challenged Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch to act. He warned that she could become known as a “cowrin, tim'rous beastie” if she failed to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Press Association reported that she appeared somewhat flummoxed by what she called his “very esoteric question”, but Badenoch still agreed to look into the matter, saying the UK was continually looking to remove barriers to trade.