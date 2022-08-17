Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, according to a new survey, 54 per cent of people over 40 feel anxious about the day they eventually stop working.

For some, being labelled as “old” or losing their identity after their careers end was the main cause for concern.

However, predictably, financial concerns loomed large: the dawning realisation that pension pots would not provide much in the way of an income or fears that the current state of the economy would damage their investments and reduce their standard of living.

The spiralling cost of living is causing such fears to deepen. If people are struggling to pay their bills, then cutting back on pension payments – rather than attempting to increase them – may seem like the lesser of two evils.

Others, facing an even worse situation, may decide to cash in already meagre pension funds and hope that good fortune will, one day, somehow, compensate for the loss.

This is just one way in which the pain of today's economic crisis – particularly if allowed to get out of hand – could spread from the present into the future.

It underlines just how much work our elected leaders should be doing to shore up the economy and protect particularly the most vulnerable from staggering increases in energy bills.

It is a task which requires a recognition that reality is more important than dogmatic rhetoric – such as, an acknowledgement that allowing more workers from the European Union to come to the UK to help employers crying out for staff would be good for the economy despite opposition from the most ideological of Brexiteers.

So it was, possibly, good news that Liz Truss does not think a “sticking plaster” approach to the cost-of-living crisis is enough.