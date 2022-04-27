The UK Government is failing to do enough to help those struggling to pay energy bills (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

For them, it’s the relentless grind of worrying whether they’ll be able to not just heat but power their home that afflicts. It’s much more than simply the invidious choice of eating or heating and involves other life essentials.

If your child has a school iPad, when the power is switched off how can you charge it, let alone your own phone that’s now vital for much more than just a cosy chat?

How do you wash your work clothes or the kids’ ones for school, and more frighteningly, if you’re being treated medically at home and require equipment to be always kept on? Just what do you do then? No wonder there’s real fear.

It’s why power and fuel should be zero-rated for VAT, just as with food. It’s not a luxury but an essential. We’re blessed that the weather’s fair, and summer will soon be here. But for those struggling with the most recent hikes, further increases, as bad if not worse, come October must be a recurrent nightmare.

The Chancellor’s efforts to mitigate it have been as feeble as the excuses for his frankly dubious tax affairs. Enquiries about actions that could be of assistance to many are frequently met with the trite defence that it’s a matter for Ofgem, which is, of course, the quango charged with regulating the gas and electricity supply.

But they’re a creature of statute, an organisation wholly beholden to the UK Government. They can neither act outwith their remit nor seek to unilaterally extend it. In a nutshell, they must do as they’re telt by ministers.

Yet there are simple things that Ofgem could do, if only they were allowed or directed. The disgraceful loading of charges onto the poorest and most vulnerable through the higher tariff for those on pre-paid meters should end.

It’s not a technical issue. The power companies could do it relatively easily. It would mean a modest increase for those on credit payments but that’s a small price for those who’re fortunate while providing some relief to those who aren’t. But that’s not specified in their instructions from government and hence it’s blocked by political failure, not technical challenges.

Similarly, there are unregulated fuels, mostly heating oil but also LPG and biomass. Approximately 240,000 Scottish households depend on them to heat their home. But they aren’t included in the licensing instructions given by government to Ofgem. Accordingly, they can’t be capped as they’re simply outside scope.

Yet, anyone dependent on heating oil, as many in rural and northern parts of Scotland are, will tell you that their fuel costs have increased much more than even their power bills.

Scotland’s energy rich and it’s perverse that Scots are fuel poor. But just as war in Ukraine’s not the real reason for the rises, it’s not Ofgem but the government to blame.