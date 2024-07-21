Why 'cosplay' is much more than just fancy dress

Published 21st Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Cosplay took off in Japan and the US before spreading across much of the world (Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)Cosplay took off in Japan and the US before spreading across much of the world (Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
The therapeutic quality of the considerable amount of work that goes into the costumes and the camaraderie of Cosplay events can help improve people’s mental health

Fancy dress parties have been around for centuries. However ‘cosplay’ takes the idea to a whole new level, with spectacular, out-of-this-world costumes, often of characters from science fiction and fantasy.

Among the creations on display at the recent Cosplay Con Scotland convention in Glasgow, were Princess Peach, Power Rangers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Karlach, a character from hit video game Baldur’s Gate 3.

While it looks just like a bit of fun, many of those taking part spoke about the beneficial effects on their mental health. ‘Karlach’, aka Katt Wolfe, who was badly bullied when she was younger, said “if it wasn’t for comic cons [where people also dress up], I don't actually think I would be here today”.

The therapeutic quality of the work that goes into the costumes and the camaraderie from mixing with like-minded people appear to have significant benefits. Sometimes, the best medicine can be surprisingly simple.

