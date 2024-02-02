The Scottish Government is publicly consulting on their plans to end conversion practices until April 2. Conversion practices are attempts to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity. They are done in the misguided belief that to be lesbian, gay, bi, or trans is wrong, and that it is better to be straight, and not trans.

Whilst we might like to imagine that such harmful practices are a thing of the past, people are still subjected to them even now. The 2018 UK Government’s National LGBT Survey of more than 100,000 people found that seven per cent of LGBTQ+ people in Scotland had undergone or been offered conversion practices.

The consultation proposes a range of measures, such as new criminal penalties for those who offer a service that conducts conversion practices, or those who subject an individual to a course of coercive behaviour that seeks to change or suppress their sexual orientation and/or gender identity and causes them harm. There are also plans to increase support for survivors of conversion practices, so they can heal and move on from their experiences. Discussion of the proposals’ finer details are important, and we look forward to contributing to the consultation, and the subsequent consideration of any Bill at Holyrood.

‘One of the lucky ones’

But even more important is that we have those discussions with a shared understanding of the reality of the impact these practices have on people. So I want to dedicate much of this column to the words of Richy, a survivor of conversion practices experienced at the hands of his church in Scotland. He says: “Conversion practices robbed me of so much. They robbed me of love because, when you are told over and over again that who you are is inherently wrong, you cannot be surprised that you cannot love yourself or other people, and that you also struggle to truly accept the love of others.”

He speaks of the negative effects of his experiences reverberating through his entire life. They caused “a destructive path of poor mental health” and “deep psychological and mental trauma”. But he also considers himself “one of the lucky ones” as he is still here today, although “only just”.

He also says that these practices rob those who experience them of their voice, which is why he is willing to share his story publicly. “I do not mean that just figuratively… I mean it literally. Before you know it, you are speaking quietly, if you speak at all, and you are living small. Frankly, I am done. I am done with being voiceless. I want my voice back.”

But his experiences have not completely taken away his hope for the future. He also says: “I want to grasp opportunities with the fullness of joy, without living in fear that I am destined only to live small… I would love nothing more than to love myself unreservedly and others unashamedly.”

That is what plans to end conversion practices are all about. About creating a Scotland in which everyone can live as their true selves, and not come to harm simply for being who they are. I very much hope that such plans are ones that everybody can get behind. Need support? You can call LGBT+ Helpline Scotland: 0800 464700.