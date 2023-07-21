Of all the many spectacular cock-ups made by the bumbling politicians in the satirical comedy The Thick of It, it must surely take pride of place. Except a promotional video for the Taliban – the Taliban!!! – by Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Defence Select Committee, for now at least, is actually real.

“This is a very different country. It feels different now that the Taliban have returned to power,” he says, as what PR people regard as inspirational music plays. “It may be hard to believe but security has vastly improved, corruption is down and the opium trade has all but disappeared.”

