Kemi Badenoch must avoid lure of hard-right populism or face Liz Truss-style disaster
Most successful political leaders realise the power of hope, and the need to instil confidence in their followers. In a speech at Conservative Campaign Headquarters yesterday morning, the new leader Kemi Badenoch is understood to have claimed the party can turn its fortunes around in a single parliamentary term, despite its historic election defeat in July. In order to make this happen, the Tories first need to believe it is possible.
They have been encouraged by Labour’s recent troubles and, given Rachel Reeves’ ‘tax, borrow and spend’ Budget, will be more convinced than ever that the UK needs a return to Conservative economics. Badenoch told CCHQ that specific policies would come soon but that it was important to start with basic principles, such as freedom of speech and personal responsibility.
For some, this will be an encouraging sign that she is a serious politician, someone who stands up for the values she believes in and who wants to develop policies that are consistent with them. However, it could also be a sign of an unpragmatic ideologue who will stick to their beliefs no matter how much they conflict with reality.
Everyone knows the new Tory leader is from the right of the party. This, in of itself, is not a problem. However, the reason why the Conservatives have been one of the most successful political parties in the world is that its leaders have always managed to build a sizable right-of-centre coalition.
Many liberal Conservatives are deeply concerned that the party is about to move dramatically to the right in an effort to win over the 4.1 million voters who backed Reform UK in July. The risk for the new leadership is that in chasing after them, they will further alienate the ‘One Nation’ faction.
Kemi Badenoch is no Liz Truss. However, if she fails to recognise the need for a broad-church approach, she could end up causing even greater damage than the former Prime Minister to the party’s standing. Turning into a pale imitation of Nigel Farage’s hard-right populists would be a disaster, and not just for the Conservatives. All democracies need an effective opposition.
Comments
