The huge question marks over the return of the Commonwealth Games to Scotland

Sporting celebration will return to Glasgow in 2026

The Commonwealth Games will be returning to Glasgow in 2026. | Getty Images

The contrast could not be more striking between the confirmation that Glasgow would be hosting the Commonwealth Games for the first time and the announcement that the event is on its way back to the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow was packed to the rafters back in 2007 when the city heard that its bid had been successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish athletes are led out by judoka Euan Burton at the opening ceremony of the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park. (Photo: Craig Williamson/SNS)

This week, the Scottish Parliament provided the backdrop to a downbeat announcement from health minister Neil Gray that Scotland was officially prepared to host the event again.

If anyone was celebrating they were keeping pretty quiet about it.

The 2014 Games were an undoubted triumph for Glasgow and without doubt one of the most successful events of any kind ever held in Scotland.

But that success came with a £543 million price tag, with more than £424 million coming from the public purse.

The Scottish Government has appeared less than enthusiastic about taking on the event again, partly because it is likely to be a shadow of its 2014 self.

There seems little doubt that extensive efforts by the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Scotland to confirm Glasgow as host city for 2026 would have come to nothing if crucial financial support from Australia had not been on offer to bankroll the event, after the state of Victoria pulled out.

But there are still huge question marks over the Scottish Government's decision.

It seems highly unlikely that a “world-class” event, as Mr Gray has pledged will be staged, can be delivered within the proposed £114 million budget, even if Glasgow appears to have all the necessary venues in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow will undoubtedly be looking for as much help as possible to ensure the city is not only looking its best for the games, but also runs like clockwork when the event is on.

It just seems implausible that there will be “no public funding” from Scotland needed to deliver the event, especially given how many civil service and government agency staff will almost certainly be needed to work on the games and everything that will go around them.

Scotland may have insisted it cannot afford to help pay for the new-look Commonwealth Games, even with its apparent cut-price budget.

But given Scotland’s hard-earned reputation for staging sporting and cultural events, and the undoubted focus that will be on the 2026 Games, it cannot afford to mess them up either.

A huge effort will still be needed in Scotland to ensure they are a success.