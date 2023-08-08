‘Comfort Box is a symbol of care and support’ - Jen Hardy

Unfortunately, along with thousands of people every year, I was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. My diagnosis was incurable stage 4 breast cancer. As I began the Everest-like challenge of navigating my own cancer journey, I quickly became overwhelmed not just by the diagnosis, but also in my search for information and support services.

It was a lack of centralised information and support which led me to create Cancer Card. As a charity we provide a free, simple and accessible online one-stop-shop of support services, advice and information to anyone affected by cancer.

The past few weeks have allowed me some time to stop and reflect on my journey and, among the many emotions I feel, I’m incredibly proud of what our organisation has done and what we are just about to embark upon.

Not long after starting treatment, an outpouring of love and support brought forth an abundance of gifts. The flowers and chocolates touched my heart and were incredibly considerate. However, as I underwent several rounds of chemotherapy, I came to recognise the potential for other items that could serve a purpose and enhance the treatment experience.

Jen Hardy MBE, is the founder of Cancer Card

I realised that there were specific items which could alleviate the challenges I faced, make my journey more bearable and lift my spirits. With this newfound insight, the idea of the Cancer Card Comfort Box was born.

Crafted with love and empathy, each item, from a blanket and digital thermometer to travel mug, are thoughtfully selected to offer warmth, resilience, and encouragement, reminding those facing adversity that they are not alone.

We will be launching the Cancer Card Comfort Box very soon with support from APS Group (Scotland), the same distributor of the Scottish Government’s Baby Box scheme and our partner TBCo. (formerly the Tartan Blanket Co.). As well as being designed with input from people living with cancer and health professionals, the box has been further refined with patient feedback.

Inspired by the Baby Box, the Comfort Box will serve as a powerful symbol of care and support, with the hope that every person diagnosed with cancer in Scotland receives the same start on their journey.

As much as we would love to donate our Cancer Card Comfort Boxes to each and every person living with cancer, we’re a small charity with limited resources. Our work with the Robertson Trust has already generously funded 150 Comfort Boxes but we are hoping more businesses across Scotland will get involved and support us. We’re seeking crucial funds to support more people throughout Scotland and the UK who are facing financial hardship alongside a cancer diagnosis.

Earlier this summer I was immensely proud to receive an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List. However, I am even more proud of the feedback from fellow cancer patients on how Cancer Card has helped them. For many, Cancer Card has eliminated altogether the daunting task of trawling through a myriad of information, allowing people more time to focus on their treatment and spend time with their loved ones. I’m hoping the Cancer Card Comfort Boxes can be another great way to help anyone dealing with cancer treatment.

Cancer can be an insurmountable challenge for many people – not just the patient. With one in two of us likely to be diagnosed with some variation of the disease at some point in our lives, it’s more important than ever that we continue to drive research and innovation to one day find a cure. The Cancer Card Comfort Box is just one small part in a much larger and complex jigsaw, but one which can provide much-needed support.