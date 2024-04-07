It’s a sad day for Scotch pie aficionados as the five-time winners of the World Championships have decided to shut up shop after 64 years in the business. But, don’t worry, it’s absolutely not because the ‘steaks got too high’ (sorry, we can't resist a pun). No, and perish the very thought, Alan and Norma Pirie, of James Pirie & Sons in Newtyle, Angus, have simply decided to retire.

The couple are now in their 70s and, after giving so much pleasure to so many customers, they surely deserve to put their feet up. The couple won the World Championship Scotch Pie awards in 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022 and this, their valedictory year, as part of an impressive haul of more than 190 accolades.

