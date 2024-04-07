Closure of five-time world Scotch pie champions leaves a culinary gap in many lives – Scotsman comment

A nation waits to see if Alan and Norma Pirie will give their seal of approach to another pie-maker
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Published 7th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST
 Comment

It’s a sad day for Scotch pie aficionados as the five-time winners of the World Championships have decided to shut up shop after 64 years in the business. But, don’t worry, it’s absolutely not because the ‘steaks got too high’ (sorry, we can't resist a pun). No, and perish the very thought, Alan and Norma Pirie, of James Pirie & Sons in Newtyle, Angus, have simply decided to retire.

The couple are now in their 70s and, after giving so much pleasure to so many customers, they surely deserve to put their feet up. The couple won the World Championship Scotch Pie awards in 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022 and this, their valedictory year, as part of an impressive haul of more than 190 accolades.

It seems like a long time to wait to find out where’s the new best place in Scotland/the world to buy a Scotch pie. Pie shops across the country will doubtless be praying they get two rather special customers walking through their door. A Pirie seal of approval would surely be as good as the global title itself.

