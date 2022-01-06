Climate change means more extreme weather like Storm Arwen in November (Picture: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile wildfires burn in Colorado after an exceptionally dry autumn and a winter with little snow.

Last year is expected to be the seventh hottest the world has experienced in recorded history, making all of the last seven years the warmest years ever. July 2021 was the hottest single month ever recorded.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Scotland, despite an unusually cold January, eight months were warmer than average and 2021 turned out to the 17th warmest on record, meaning that 14 of the 20 warmest years ever recorded for Scotland have been since 2000.

Along the way we had the second warmest September and the third warmest July in temperature records that go back to 1884. We also experienced the sunniest April in records that go back to 1919, with 2021 the 12th sunniest year ever. Autumn was the third warmest autumn, after 2006 and 2011.

Temperatures in 2021 were close to the long-term average, but that average is taken as 1991 to 2020. Climate change is redefining the ‘average’. Comparing to the old baseline of 1961 to 1990, last year was nearly 1C warmer than average.

We also saw extremes last year, with the first-ever Amber extreme heat warning issued by Met Office in July and a rare Red weather warning for Storm Arwen in late November, which saw three people die, including one in Scotland.

Storm Arwen's huge waves and high winds created life-threatening conditions (Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

What we experience from hour to hour and day to day is the weather, what we see from year to year and decade to decade is the signal of climate change. There isn’t the slightest doubt that the climate change trends are clear in both the Scottish and global data.

We are getting more extremes, so last January was cold and 2010 was an very cold year – the 17th coldest since 1884 and December 2010 was the third coldest December on record.

But these are the exceptional extremes, warm weather records are being broken nine times more frequently. Average temperatures are going up and up, driven by fossil fuel emissions from cars, factories, power stations and homes.

Like the rest of north-west Europe, we are a bit cushioned from the changing climate, with shifting ocean currents and high-altitude air streams affected by climate change in ways that reduce the full impact of the global temperature rise.

Other parts of the world are less protected with the Arctic, central Europe, the Mediterranean and North Africa seeing temperature rises well ahead of the global trend.

The sad truth is that even if we stop emissions rising, temperatures will keep on going up. Even if we start emissions going down, temperatures will still rise, just more slowly. It is only when we reduce emissions to zero that temperatures will stabilise (after a time lag).

November’s COP26 climate summit failed to make the big step forward we needed. At home in Scotland and globally, 2022 needs to see much more action from governments, companies and individuals if we are to avoid climate chaos.

Dr Richard Dixon is director of Friends of the Earth Scotland

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.