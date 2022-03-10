Civil Engineering Apprentices get a head start in the world of work - Kenna Warren, Finlay Steer & Ver-se Abudar

Kenna Warren, 52, Assessor/Trainer for Built Environment and Civil Engineering Apprentices with UHI Inverness College.

Having been involved in the administration side of Civil Engineering for several years, I wanted to retrain but leaving my job and becoming being a full-time student was never an option. However, the Modern Apprenticeship gave me the opportunity to learn, complete an HNC and start my career as a Civil Engineering Technician, while remaining in full-time employment. Learning the theory during block release at UHI Inverness College gave me a solid foundation while benefitting from practical experience within my workplace at Moray Council. With the experience I gained both professionally and theoretically, I was awarded the ICE Quest Scholarship and became professionally qualified as an Eng Tech MICE.

A few years later the Graduate Apprenticeship allowed me to return to my studies, again as a block release student, where I gained my Civil Engineering Diploma.

Ver-se Abudar, 23, Apprentice Engineer with Tilbury Douglas and student at Strathclyde University.

I believe Apprenticeships at any age are an ideal way to learn whilst earning a full-time wage, gain experience, further your career and become professionally qualified. So much so, I now work as an Assessor/Trainor with Apprentices, guiding them through their apprenticeship journey.

After my fifth year at secondary school, I realised that studying full-time at university wasn’t for me and I began searching for alternatives, when I stumbled upon graduate apprenticeships. I am on my third year of a four-year course in civil engineering, where I work four days a week and attend university one day a week. This works very well for me as not only do I study whilst earning a full-time wage, but I am also gaining years of valuable work experience, effectively placing me years ahead of my peers who have gone down the traditional university route.

An apprenticeship in civil engineering also accelerates the process to becoming professionally qualified, helping you to not only gain the relevant work experience required sooner in your career, but the university course also teaches the theory behind many of practical tasks you undertake within the workplace, which helps to compound the understanding of civil engineering. I would recommend the apprenticeship route for anyone who is unsure about university, and wants to get started in the world of work!

Doing an apprenticeship has benefitted my career in so many ways. It’s made it possible for me to learn my vocation in a way that suits me best, and has it helped me gain multiple early industry connections. I’ve always been someone who has learned best through practical application and doing things with my hands, so my apprenticeship has given me the opportunity to learn real engineering theory at university and simultaneously apply this in my workplace. This complimentary blend of theory and practice has already served me well in my current role, and I know it will continue to be of great benefit throughout my career.