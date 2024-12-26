Church of Scotland Moderator's wise words on assisted dying debate contain a lesson for us all

With strong feeling on both sides, it is important that the assisted dying debate remains a reasoned and respectful one

The debate over ‘assisted dying’ or ‘assisted suicide’ is a hugely contentious one, with strong feelings on either side. As the Scottish and Westminster parliaments both consider legislation to allow it, there is the potential for a descent into an unhelpful ‘culture war’ that would benefit no one.

So the intervention by the Rt Rev Dr Shaw James Paterson, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, is welcome. In an interview with The Scotsman, he said: "It's OK to have a different opinion to someone on this issue, because it is such an emotive and personal thing. And we've all got relatives that we look back on and say 'their death was very painful, their death was uncomfortable'.

"But we need to try and find, as a society, the way forward where we can respect each others' opinions."

He also said it was a “very positive sign” that the Church of Scotland was reviewing its position, which is currently against assisted dying. “Perhaps historically the Church didn't look at issues, because they just assumed that's the historic stance of the Church. I think the Church is to be commended for looking at this issue and debating it,” he said.

On both points, the Moderator is absolutely correct and wider society should take note of his attitude. The Scotsman remains concerned about the legislation’s proposed safeguards and also the potential pressure on vulnerable people, including pensioners and those with disability, to end their lives prematurely if assisted dying becomes normalised.

However, we absolutely recognise that those who support assisted dying do so with the best of intentions and that there is the need for a careful and considered public debate about this issue. At the very least, more needs to be done to help people who are terminally ill and in unbearable pain.

