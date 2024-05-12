People protesting against Draconian Covid restrictions in Beijing held up blank pieces of paper to make a point about censorship (Picture: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Claims China is forcing students to spy on and intimidate dissenting voices in Scotland must be investigated thoroughly

China’s government is authoritarian and repressive, regularly displaying its contempt for the idea that the country’s citizens have the right to freedom of speech. Increasingly, there are signs that Beijing thinks it should be allowed to expand this sinister, controlling ethos far beyond its own borders, even to distant places like Scotland and the UK.

This was demonstrated with shocking force in 2022 when a protester campaigning for Hong Kong democracy outside the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester, was seized by a group of men, dragged inside and beaten up.

Now it is claimed that the Chinese government is using a student scholarship scheme – funded by Scottish taxpayers – to monitor and intimidate its critics. As we report today, Chinese students attending universities in Scotland on the scheme are said to be required to report any criticism of the Chinese authorities by other students or staff. If they do not, they allegedly face being sent home and punished in some way.

Describing the claims as “incredibly concerning”, Scottish Conservative MSP Jeremy Balfour has now called for a thorough investigation. “The idea that a foreign power could be interfering in the lives of those living in Scotland is totally unacceptable,” he said.

Dr Sarah Liu, a senior Edinburgh University lecturer who teaches a Chinese politics course, said students had “filed complaints against me” and “threatened to report me to the Chinese Embassy”. Alyssa Fong, UK public affairs and advocacy manager for the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation, said some students were sent to UK universities in order to “surveil dissenting voices such as Hong Kongers, Chinese people, as well as spread their own propaganda”.