It’s hard to believe it’s has been more than 20 years since Aardman Animation’s Chicken Run hit our screens. In it our heroine, plucky Ginger, led her hen friends to freedom from Mrs Tweedy’s chicken farm and an ignominious end as pie filling. The next instalment is called Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, and will be launched by Netflix this winter. Again, we can expect a classic chicken caper, directed by Bafta-nominated director Sam Fell.

The film revisits our poultry pals who pulled off the ultimate great escape in the last instalment. Top bird Ginger found a peaceful island sanctuary where the whole flock could live and where she and ex-circus performer Rocky have hatched their daughter, Molly. In this film the whole of chicken-kind faces a new threat, so Ginger and the gang have to leave the sanctuary of their island home and risk their freedom.

The female-led cast sees Ginger and Rocky played by Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi. Molly, their daughter, is voiced by Bella Ramsey, who was Lyanna Mormont on Game of Thrones.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is coming to Netflix soon (Picture: Netflix)

There is a new character called Frizzle, played by Josie Sedgwick-Davies, who is thrilled to be joining the coop cast. She says, “Being part of Ginger and Rocky’s adventures is one the coolest jobs I’ll ever do, and I’m super proud to represent Liverpool as the world’s first ever Scouse chicken. I hope everyone loves our Frizzle as much as I love voicing her.”

Familiar beaks have returned with Bunty, the champion egg-layer played by Imelda Staunton, and veteran Fowler – the RAF rooster voiced by David Bradley. Babs is Jane Horrocks and pesky rodents Nick and Fetcher are brought to life by Romesh Ranganathan and Daniel Mays.

There is a hint of Scots vernacular from Ginger’s trusty assistant, Mac, aka Lynn Ferguson.

We fondly remember her lines in Chicken Run, “Aye, hen. And I hate to be the voice of doom, but I've been calculating my figures, and I just don't think we're built for flying." This made me chuckle loudly, as although my chooks flap their wings regularly, they rarely have the necessary thrust to take off.

In Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, we learn more about Mac. Lynn explains, “She is so completely solution-based. When there’s something that needs to be done, she gets on with it. She might lose her way or worry that the engines can’t handle it, but no matter what, she aims for the solution.

"She’s really accepting of others and never holds a grudge. I think that’s a brilliant perspective right now when the world seems full of things that may be unfixable and so full of judgment.”

The gals and I are beyond egg-cited about the prospect of pecking at some popcorn at a premiere soon.

