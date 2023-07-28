​Chan eil e idir ceart a bhith toirt air falbh cùisean lagha diùraidh bho na h-eileanan

Thèid cùisean lagha diùraidh a stad anns na cùirtean eileanach, Cùirt an t-Siorraim ann an Steòrnabhagh nam measg

[English-language version below]

‘S dòcha g’ eil beachd aig cuid nach eil na cùirtean siorraim anns na h-eileanan ach a’ dèiligeadh ri cùisean lagha nach eil cho cudromach sin; ‘s dòcha, briseadh na sìthe no a bhith ag òl ‘s a’ draibheadh no rudan eile dhen t-seòrsa sin.

Gu cinnteach, chan eil na cùisean mòra connspaideach a’ tighinn air beulaibh nan cùirtean ann an leitheid Steòrnabhagh, Loch nam Madadh is Port Rìgh. Tha an àrd-chùirt ann airson sin.

Ach, cha bu chòir dìmeas a dhèanamh orra an dèidh sin, ged as e sin an dearbh choltas a tha aig a’ cho-dhùnadh gun tig cùisean far a bheil feum air diùraidh a ghluasad gu lèir gu tìr-mòr.

Mar as trice, chan eil e ro ghlic a dhol an aghaidh fear dhe na h-eòlaichean lagha as cliùitiche san dùthaich, an àrd-siorram Derek Pyle, ach le bhith a’ cur seo air dòigh, tha e air eas-aonta adhbhrachadh a-measg a chuid fhèin.

A-rèir choltais, ‘s e a tha air cùlaibh a’ cho-dhùnaidh ach nach eil gu leòr den luchd-obrach aig a’ chompanaidh GEOAmey airson a bhith a’ giuàlan iadsan a tha fo chasaid gu cùirtean nan eilean.

Ach, ‘s e reusan neònach a tha seo: tha thu a’ toirt cùmhnant dha companaidh airson seirbheis a thoirt; tha iadsan ag ràdh nach urrainn dhaibh a dhèanamh, ach an àite a bhith ga chur ceart (no a’ lorg cuideigin a nì e) tha thu a’ toirt an t-seirbheis air falbh.

Tha cùisean le diùraidh an ìre mhath cumanta ann an Steòrnabhagh, bha ro Chovid co-dhiù, agus tha fhios g’ eil an aon rud fìor ann an Arcaibh is Sealtainn.

Dha-rìribh an t-seachdain-sa, bha diùiraidh a’ breithneachadh air dà chùis ann an Steòrnabhagh, tè aca le fear fo chasaidean gun tug e dh’ionnsaigh air cuideigin gu cunnart a’ bheatha.

Thuirt am fear-lagha Donnchadh Burd, àrd-stiùiriche a’ chompanaidh lagha Anderson MacArthur, aig a bheil oifisean ann am Port Rìgh is Steòrnabhagh, gur e fìor cheum air ais a bhios ann ma thig cùisean-diùraidh a stad anns na h-eileanan.

“A thaobh ceartais a bhith ga thoirt seachad cho faisg ’s a ghabhas air na coimhearsnachdan – rud a tha, no a bha, stèidhichte mar phrionnsabal ann an lagh – tha e maslach,” thuirt e. “Bha mi ag ràdh bho chionn bhliadhnaichean gun robh cunnart ann gun robh seirbheis gu bhith a’ crìonadh agus seo e a-nis a’ tachairt.

“Tha suidheachadh gu bhith ann far am feumar an fheadhainn fo chasaid agus iadsan a tha a’ toirt seachad fianais a dhol a dh’Inbhir Nis, le cosgais agus ùine nach urrainn mòran a ghiùlan. San dàrna aite, tha iad dualtach a bhith bhon aon àite agus le sin, a’ siubhail còmhla agus chan eil thu ag iarraidh sin ann an dòigh sam bith.

“Feumaidh ceartas a bhith air a dhèanamh cho faisg ’s a ghabhas air na coimhearsnachdan. Tha mi an dòchas gun tig coimhead a-rithist ri seo.”

Thuirt ceann-suidhe Comann Lagha na h-Alba, Sheila Webster, gum bu chòir dèiligeadh ri suidheachadh GEOAmey an àite a bhith ag atharrachadh an t-siostaim, rud a chruthaichis, thuirt i, troimh-chèile.

Aon uair eile, tha coltas ann gum bi na h-eileanan a’ fulang tro drhoch cho-dhùnaidhean agus gun cus dragh mu dè a’ bhuaidh a bhios aca air na coimhearsnachdan sin.

English-language version:

There may be a perception that when it comes to the dispensing of justice, the island sheriff courts are at the bottom end of the importance scale, dealing with breaches of peace, the odd drink-driver and other comparatively minor indiscretions. Certainly, the likes of Stornoway, Lochmaddy, Kirkwall and Lerwick do not handle the more severe kind of cases, you’ve got the High Court for that, but neither should their role in the wider justice system be overlooked.

Which, it could well be argued, is exactly what’s happening now, following the formal legal order by Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle that all jury trials in island sheriff courts be stopped and transferred to the mainland. Arguing against one of the foremost legal minds in the country might in normal circumstances be inadvisable, only in this case our learned friend seems to have alienated most of his colleagues and the rest of the legal fraternity to boot.

The justification for ending island jury trials seems to stem from the fact that the private security contractor, GEOAmey, has difficulty getting enough staff to provide escorts to and from custody to support the work of these courts. On the surface, it looks like a bizarre and even cack-handed way of working: a contractor has been employed to provide a service; they say they can’t do it and so, rather than finding alternatives (or someone who can), the service itself is withdrawn.

Jury trials are fairly common in Stornoway, they certainly were before Covid, and given they deal with similar catchment areas in terms of size, I’d imagine the same is true in Orkney and Shetland. Indeed, just this week two jury trials were being heard in Lewis, one involving charges for serious assault to danger of life, with permanent disfigurement. If the accused is found guilty it could lead to a hefty sentence.

As Duncan Burd, managing director of Anderson MacArthur, a long-established solicitors’ firm with offices in Stornoway and Portree, pointed out, it's hard to see the removal of jury trials as anything but a backward step for the islands – and indeed for the dispensing of justice. “From the point of view of justice being served as close to the communities as possible – an established principle in law, or what was an established principle anyway – it is abhorrent,” he said.

“I warned some years ago of increasing centralisation in our justice system in Scotland and here it is in action. It is a further erosion of services in the islands. You now have a situation where the accused and the witnesses will have to make their way to Inverness, incurring expenditure and time most people can ill afford. Secondly, given they are likely to be from the same community, they may well end up travelling together, which is obviously far from ideal for all sorts of reasons.”