Celebrating the voracious talent and wildly effective work in our marketing industry - Paul Menzies

The Marketing Society Star Awards are developed to complement our vision to build a vibrant marketing community in Scotland renowned for enlightened thinking, innovation and creativity.

This year’s awards theme is Wildly Effective Work, celebrating the campaigns that stand out from the pack, providing selective advantage against fierce competition. Audience dynamics have fundamentally changed. Sales channels have too. The nature of working has even shifted over the past few years, and as such the efficacy of great marketing has become ever more important. I would like to extend a large thanks to Guy & Co. for creating the theme and teaming suitably feral imagery with such a primary idea.

Many of our peers are reporting reduced marketing budgets alongside increased campaign expectations and requirements. Thus, whether we are looking to improve an audience’s perception of a product or perhaps change their behaviour on a more fundamental level, the initial situational analysis is crucial. The results of any action taken to further an objective must tangibly deliver to determined business or organisation metrics. No pressure then. Seeing positive results quickly is increasingly pertinent – almost like the evolution process has sped up...

The fittest ideas brought to life with colour and focus will produce the most profound outcomes, be they commercial or behavioural. We are calling for these to be shared with the Star Awards and considered entries will be peer recognised via a vigorous judging process. We are encouraging calls from the feral stars and wildly impactful campaigns in the Scottish Marketing community across six different categories: Development, Strategic, Communication, Sector, Chairman’s and Champions.

The Star Awards 2022 Marketing Team of the Year, Rokbak, with host Jennifer Reoch, right

The development category has awards such as our Star School Award and Rising Stars in the industry. The Star School Award has been co-developed with Young Enterprise Scotland and recognises the importance of effective marketing within the business plan the school teams develop to support the launch of the products they create. The Star Marketing Student award is based on nominations from universities across Scotland who compete at an Apprentice Day event working on both strategic and creative tasks. The winner is invited to work in a paid placement at Edrington UK, a leading drinks company based in Glasgow.

There are six awards in the Strategic category: Integrated Marketing, Digital Strategy, International Marketing, Marketing Planning, Marketing in Society and Brand Development. The Communication category also has six awards covering a wide range of disciplines: Advertising, Design, Brand Experience, Media, Digital Communications and PR. We are also searching for marketing excellence across six industry sectors: Food and Drink, Retail, Financial and Professional Services, Public Sector, Technology Sector and Tourism, Leisure, Culture and Sport.

We have a collection of six Chairman’s and Champions Awards – First Time Entry Award, SME Award, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award, Star Agency and Star Marketing Team of the Year, Inspirational Agency Leader and the Inspirational Marketing Leader of the Year. These awards recognise the people and companies at the top of their game. If that sounds like you, or someone you know, strut forward.

Entries and nominations should be emailed to [email protected] with a deadline of 13th February, and you don’t need to be a member of The Marketing Society to enter.

The Star Awards Gala Dinner will be held in Glasgow in June, where we expect to have over 500 marketing professionals in attendance. We thoroughly look forward to celebrating apex-predator planning, voracious talent and wildly effective work.

Full details can be found at www.starawards.marketingsociety.com