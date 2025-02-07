Cat with heart of tiger shows why we should never give up on lost pets

The rescue and return of Cleo after four weeks shows how resilient cats can be

After her 15-year-old cat, Cleo, had been missing for four weeks, Dundonian Arlene Connor feared she would never see her again. However, then the joyous news that the Bengal cat had been found.

What exactly happened during her long absence is unclear but Cleo is known to have been trapped in the foundations of nearby flats for at least five days. After her miaows were heard, SSPCA rescuers tried to reach her with planks of wood and a rope, but she seemed to be too weak to climb up.

Cleo the cat needed food and water after being trapped underneath a block of flats for days | Scottish SPCA / SWNS

But then some firefighters, possibly more used to getting cats out of trees, came to the rescue. They found a trapdoor leading to the foundations and managed to free poor Cleo. After some food and water, she appears to have made a full recovery from her ordeal, although Connor said that when her pet first came home, “she was always by my side and needed extra reassurance”.