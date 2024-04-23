Joe Biden and Donald Trump make so many gaffes that Forbes magazine decided to set up a tracker. But, then, to an extent, such blunders show politicians are as human as the rest of us, while overly slick, always-on-message, soundbite-spouting politicians end up sounding like robots.

However, on reflection, Biden would perhaps have preferred to have avoided causing a rather unnecessary diplomatic incident with Papua New Guinea by claiming his uncle had been eaten by cannibals. Firstly, because Army Air Corps aviator Ambrose Finnegan was actually killed after crashing into the Pacific near Papua New Guinea. And secondly, because while the people there may have had some unusual funeral rites, they weren’t actually cannibals in the sense that they ate other people for food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...