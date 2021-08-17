Opening up new oil fields ahead of the United Nations' Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow would send out a potentially dangerous message (Picture: STF/AFP via Getty Images)

The industry argument is that it would be better to use domestic oil than import supplies from overseas, which would increase its carbon footprint. For environmentalists, the alternative sources of energy should not be fossil fuels but renewables.

These are views many will praise or condemn based on preconceived ideas.

It is clear that we will continue to cause carbon emissions for some time to come. However, in doing so, the UK must ensure it keeps within the emission-reduction targets set by the Paris Agreement, which Scotland, the UK and the world as a whole have been persistently missing.

If correct, the industry position might help to a limited degree, but the environmentalists’ alternative one, if it can be achieved, would clearly do much more to put the UK on course to meet its commitments and help the world avoid dangerous climate change.

There would be short-term economic benefits from the oil, but switching as quickly as possible to a net-zero carbon economy has considerable long-term ones. If we are among the first to completely wean ourselves off ‘yesterday’s technology’ and embrace a sustainable future, we will be able to profit from showing others the way.

No one should pretend these are easy decisions and the Cambo question is one that is being raised at a particularly important time with the United Nations’ Cop26 climate summit just weeks away.

The UK has been a global leader in the fight against climate change and if, as host of the summit, it was to announce the opening a new oil field, that would send a potentially dangerous message to the world.

Every country needs to make considerable sacrifices if global warming is to be kept within reasonable limits. Cambo represents a chance for the UK to show leadership in the climate crisis.

It does not have to take it and it may be that, after the carbon accounting is done, Cambo’s oil can be used.

However, given the dangers of climate change, the need galvanise the world into action and to future-proof our economy, the arguments in favour of leaving it beneath the sea appear to be stronger.

