Scotsman readers are invited to submit a suggested name for the CalMac ferry being built at the Ferguson Marine shipyard

On June 1, 2017, Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) proudly announced the “landslide winner” of its competition to name a new CalMac ferry – MV Glen Sannox. “The vessel is expected to enter service in the second half of 2018. A competition to name the second ferry, Hull 802, will be launched later this summer,” it said.

Six years on, Glen Sannox still isn’t finished and is only expected to begin sailings in spring 2024, while the other ferry is due to enter service even later that year. In addition to the delays, the combined bill for both vessels has trebled from £97 million to about £300m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That competition to name Hull 802 has, however, finally been launched. Sensibly, CMAL is inviting people to choose from a shortlist of three names: Glen Cloy, Glen Rosa and Claymore.