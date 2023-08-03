All Sections
CalMac ferry fiasco: Competition to name delayed, over-budget vessel is an opportunity not to be missed – Scotsman comment

Scotsman readers are invited to submit a suggested name for the CalMac ferry being built at the Ferguson Marine shipyard
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment

On June 1, 2017, Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) proudly announced the “landslide winner” of its competition to name a new CalMac ferry – MV Glen Sannox. “The vessel is expected to enter service in the second half of 2018. A competition to name the second ferry, Hull 802, will be launched later this summer,” it said.

Six years on, Glen Sannox still isn’t finished and is only expected to begin sailings in spring 2024, while the other ferry is due to enter service even later that year. In addition to the delays, the combined bill for both vessels has trebled from £97 million to about £300m.

That competition to name Hull 802 has, however, finally been launched. Sensibly, CMAL is inviting people to choose from a shortlist of three names: Glen Cloy, Glen Rosa and Claymore.

Of course, ever since the mass excitement over “Boaty McBoatface”, we all know what happens when the public are allowed to make their own suggestions. Costly McLate Boat? Sturgeon’s Folly? Readers are invited to submit proposed names in a letter to the editor ([email protected]).

 Comment

