The Caledonian Society of London has voted to allow women to join (Picture: Sara D Davis) | Getty Images

The male members of the Caledonian Society should be congratulated for finally joining the modern world

In opposing a bid to allow women to join the 185-year-old Caledonian Society of London, a past president urged his fellow members to resist the arguments put forward by “diversity zealots” and “woke-orientated brethren”.

Warning the vote on the matter was “possibly the most significant issue we have faced over the 185 years of our existence”, he raised the spectre of the “proud Brothers Caledonian” having to call themselves “Siblings Caledonian”. Or even worse, he shuddered, what if a woman became president and then announced “an all-female panel of speakers, with more female-orientated topics”? He cautioned: “Any form of ‘feminisation’... could have a detrimental impact.”

Pointing out that both membership and attendance at the society’s ‘little dinners’ had been falling, while the average age was rising, another past president suggested that this august body might cease to exist unless women were allowed to join.