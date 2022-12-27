Business leaders need to focus on their own needs too - Caroline Donaldson

I find this time of year a great opportunity to reflect on how the year has gone in my business and for me personally, noting achievements, successes and proud moments.

It is also a good time to reflect on what could have been done differently as learning and “tweaking” is how we change things for the better. I know clients do the same in our coaching sessions. What I also know is that they often need nudged to remember themselves in the busyness of organisational life! This has been an especially challenging almost three year stretch with pressures we wouldn’t have thought about three years ago. Although leaders have shown tremendous resilience in this period, the energy and stamina needed also means they are pretty tired.

A conundrum is that the more successful they are, often means the more tired they are. For example, one of my CEO clients leads a very successful business. To maintain this success, this means that the senior team need to be constantly improving. To achieve this we spend time on the “tweaking” and “dialling up” of strengths, skills and accessing potential just that bit more. This approach produces amazing results. This CEO is experienced and knows the only way to get consistent high performance is to focus on the small, but also very important things that are going to make the difference. And she knows looking after herself is an essential part of that success.

In contrast, while some senior business leaders I coach are brilliant strategists and hugely supportive of their teams and work very well to get the best from them, when it comes to themselves, they take a very different approach. While often very successful, I find they often struggle to take time out to think, be strategic, consider options and focus on themselves. Yet these are the people who make the difference in their people and with the organisations they lead. As a coach, I am lucky as I get permission to remind them of this and get allowed some time in their busy schedules that enables them to breathe, take stock, reflect and consider the “tweaks” that will help themselves and their teams. And again, it works. One client told me only yesterday how the stopping to think for an hour had shifted her thinking very positively already as she prepares for 2023 business goals.

Caroline Donaldson is Director of Kynesis Coaching

Gone are the days when it was just technical skills that would jumpstart a C suite role; the softer skills are absolutely key to creating and maintaining high performing teams. That starts with the leader. A recent study of 7,000 job descriptions for C-suite roles shows that as work becomes more complex, scrutiny by stakeholders increases, and diversity becomes a priority, boards are looking for leaders who are adept communicators, relationship builders, and people-oriented problem solvers. If leaders are not in good shape themselves, how can they communicate, build relationships and solve problems most effectively?

Having something to work on and learn is such a positive way to go into 2023; what new things might you do and what small changes might you make to improve your leadership? As well as supporting your people, what can you do to support you? Leave 2022 with an outline plan and enter 2023 with a renewed focus. No need for New Year resolutions when you are already mentally prepared! I have started my ending of 2022 and am looking forward to beginning my ideas in 2023.

