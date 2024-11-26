Why bumblebees are superstars of flight, not evolutionary losers
At a glance, the bumblebee may appear to be a humble creature with much to be humble about. With their relatively large body and small wings, they make for ungainly flyers, sparking an urban myth that they break the laws of aerodynamics. In an evolutionary contest based on ‘survival of the fittest’, it can feel like they’re bound to lose.
In truth, they are actually flying superstars. In 2011, researchers discovered bumblebees living 4,000m up in the Himalayas were able to fly at a simulated altitude of 9,000m – higher than Mount Everest. At that height, the air is so thin that ordinary helicopters are unable to fly and humans would soon die.
However, in the UK, eight out of 24 species are listed as conservation priorities due to dramatic population declines. And when a nature project in Denmarkfield, Perthshire, began in 2021, a survey found just 35 bumblebees on the 90-acre site.
A bleak picture, but after just two years of ‘rewilding’, the latest count recorded more than 4,000. The humble bumblebee is tougher than it looks.
