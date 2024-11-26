Why bumblebees are superstars of flight, not evolutionary losers

Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Comment
Published 26th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Britain's bumblebees have been in trouble in recent years but it's a mistake to write them off (Picture: Christopher Furlong)Britain's bumblebees have been in trouble in recent years but it's a mistake to write them off (Picture: Christopher Furlong)
Britain's bumblebees have been in trouble in recent years but it's a mistake to write them off (Picture: Christopher Furlong) | Getty Images
Bumblebees may look like ungainly flyers but some are capable of an extraordinary aeronautical feat

At a glance, the bumblebee may appear to be a humble creature with much to be humble about. With their relatively large body and small wings, they make for ungainly flyers, sparking an urban myth that they break the laws of aerodynamics. In an evolutionary contest based on ‘survival of the fittest’, it can feel like they’re bound to lose.

In truth, they are actually flying superstars. In 2011, researchers discovered bumblebees living 4,000m up in the Himalayas were able to fly at a simulated altitude of 9,000m – higher than Mount Everest. At that height, the air is so thin that ordinary helicopters are unable to fly and humans would soon die.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, in the UK, eight out of 24 species are listed as conservation priorities due to dramatic population declines. And when a nature project in Denmarkfield, Perthshire, began in 2021, a survey found just 35 bumblebees on the 90-acre site.

A bleak picture, but after just two years of ‘rewilding’, the latest count recorded more than 4,000. The humble bumblebee is tougher than it looks.

Related topics:Nature
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice