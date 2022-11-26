Budget whisky buys this Black Friday and beyond - including Lidl Ben Bracken and Glenfiddich

Don’t break the bank just to enjoy a new or well-loved whisky as there are some bargains to be found.

It’s that time of the year again, when Black Friday deals seem to be everywhere and available on everything. If you’re on the hunt for a whisky that won’t break the bank, or for a gift and you don’t want to spend a fortune, there’s a few bargains to be had ahead of Christmas.

Lidl have just recently released their 19-year-old Ben Bracken Islay single malt. Last year’s 18-year-old was a sell-out success, and remains the most popular release from the Ben Bracken range.

At £39.99, it’s a bargain for a whisky of this calibre and age. Its tasting notes, as per whisky author and consultant Blair Bowman, consist of a nose of salty and sweet smoke, fruity, spiced flavours on the palate and long, lingering finish.

A bottle of Glenfiddich 12-year-old

Lidl has also seen awards success with its whiskies, as its Abrachan Blended Peated Malt received gold in the blended malt up to £20 category at the 2021 Scotch Whisky Masters.

An often overlooked, but affordable, Speyside single malt is Speyburn. Speyburn 10-years-old, 40 per cent ABV, is only £28.75, and has ties to the festive season as, on Christmas Day 125 years ago, Speyburn Distillery was successful in producing its first drop of whisky.

Speyburn’s founder John Hopkins worked his team through freezing winter nights to create a whisky in time to toast Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. The ten-year-old is matured in a combination of American Oak ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks, giving it a rich sweetness.

Finally another whisky that started life on Christmas day was Glenfiddich – the very first drop of spirit fell from the copper stills on Christmas Day 1887.

