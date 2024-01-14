Bronze Age axe: Metal detectorist's 'find of a lifetime' in Scottish field is inspirational, just don't expect such treasures every time – Scotsman comment
“Will you search through the loamy earth for me?/ Climb through the briar and bramble/ I'll be your treasure...” sings Johnny Flynn in the theme tune of the BBC sitcom Detectorists. Following the popularity of the show, the restrictions imposed during the Covid lockdown have been linked to a surge of interest in the hobby.
For the fortunate few, it can produce artefacts of historic importance – like a highly patterned, Bronze Age axe head, thought to be about 4,000 years old, recently unearthed in a field in the Central Belt. Detectorist Christopher Squires described the ancient weapon as the “find of a lifetime”, with a pattern “so intricate that it is as if it has been machined in a modern machine shop”.
It’s enough to make us all take to the hills and valleys in search of lost treasures. However, for those inspired to get involved, it’s probably a good idea to treat it as an excuse for a long walk in the countryside. For some, “ring pull, ’83, Tizer” – as Lance finds in Detectorists – may be about the best they can expect.
