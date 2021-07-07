Boris Johnson would like to get rid of the Scottish Parliament but does not dare try, according to Dominic Cummings (Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA pool/Getty Images)

In his latest blogpost, he contends that Johnson admitted to him in 2016 that he was “unfit” to lead the country. He also stated that the Prime Minister “rewrites reality in his mind afresh according to the moment’s desire” and that “there is no real distinction possible with him” between truth and lies.

He gives an account of the way that the Prime Minister chairs meetings, contending that he told rambling stories and jokes and avoided any difficult issues, urging colleagues to “take it offline” before shouting “forward to victory”, doing a thumbs up and fleeing the room before anybody could disagree.

Now although this example of buffoonery, if true, will come as no surprise to many, there are accusations from Cummings which expose a far more sinister side to Johnson and one which merits particular attention.

According to Cummings, Johnson is an “unthinking unionist” who wants to reverse devolution.

Cummings told the National that Johnson “thinks devolution/Scottish Parliament was a disaster, would like to reverse it but won’t dare try”.

Now, wanting to reverse devolution exposes a completely different mindset from someone who just opposes Scottish independence. It demonstrates that his view of unionism is so deep-rooted, so entrenched, that he would like to roll back time and deny the people of Scotland a voice – even a muted one at that.

