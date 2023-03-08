For more than 200 years, it appears Edinburgh City Council has been inadvertently committing what some may regard as an act of treason.

A bronze statue that looks down on proceedings in the City Chambers and which had been thought to depict George III – or possibly the unfortunate Charles I – has now been identified as a sworn enemy of the Hanovarian kings, none other than ‘Bonnie Prince Charlie’ himself. Oops. George III was just seven when Prince Charles’ royal standard was raised near Glenfinnan in August 1745, but he may well have picked up on the concern around him as the Jacobite army advanced south as far as Derby.

Those were heady days for Charles and his supporters were doubtless impressed by the statue, which depicted him as a Roman warrior to represent victory. It is believed to have been made in France as the Prince set sail for Scotland, arriving after his defeat of government forces at the Battle of Prestonpans.

However, folllowing his defeat at Culloden, the statue became a potentially dangerous embarrassment. It’s thought it was stored away until its true meaning was forgotten and it was given pride of place at the City Chambers in 1810.

Given Charles was brought up to believe in the supposedly “divine right” of kings to rule, some might question the statue’s place in the democratic forum for Scotland’s capital. Others may object on the grounds that it honours the line of rival claimants to the throne.

However, given this is all aged, if not ancient, history, perhaps the statue could stay. If nothing else, it makes for a fun story.