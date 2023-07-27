Name a well-known figure who can be described as “bonnie”. If you didn’t say “Bonnie Prince Charlie”, then unfortunately you’ve rather undermined the point we’re about to make. Over the years, the word has become so commonly attached to his name that it is now virtually part of it.

However, a newly discovered portrait might just undermine this historic description. It was found when the ‘Highlander Portrait’ was x-rayed to reveal an engraving beneath, which is believed to have been made in Inverness in 1746. It is thought the original image may have been adapted in the 19th century to make Charlie look a bit “bonnier”.

