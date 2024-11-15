Beans the cat's epic journey to Coventry suggests a better fate for legions of lost pets

Missing cats may not have met with a sticky end, but instead gone on adventures even more intrepid than that undertaken by Beans from Cumbernauld

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Beans the cat went missing from his home in Cumbernauld, his owners “searched and searched”, but to no avail. Eventually, they began to think, as many would, that “something must have happened to him”.

Once upon a time, that would have been the end of the story. However, thanks to the wonders of modern technology – in this case, a microchip – they have now been reunited, after Beans was discovered some 300 miles away in Coventry. How he travelled so far is a mystery, although cats have been known to hitch a lift with an unsuspecting motorist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It makes one think of all the lost pet cats of the past, the source of much heartbreak after it was assumed that they had come to a sticky end. Instead, they may have actually travelled to places even more exotic than Coventry.