Somehow films as terrible as Return to the Blue Lagoon, Sex Lives of the Potato Men, Showgirls, and Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol all secured their release. Or perhaps they just escaped.

Is it possible that Batgirl, filmed entirely in Glasgow, could be even worse? If so, then that is truly, truly remarkable.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the New York Post, when audiences saw it in test screenings, they responded so badly that there were fears it could damage the DC Comics’ franchise. “They think an unspeakable ‘Batgirl’ is going to be irredeemable,” a source told the Post.

The blame does not appear to lie with Batgirl herself, with reports the studio plans to continue to work with Leslie Grace, who played the title role, as well as the film's directing team. And we are confident it was nothing to do with Glasgow’s portrayal of Gotham City. So the full reasons why it was quite so terrible may remain shrouded in mystery.

However, on rare occasions, films can be so bad that they are actually, sort of, good. The Room, dubbed the “Citizen Kane of bad movies”, became such a cult classic that its filming was the basis for James Franco’s (excellent) 2017 movie The Disaster Artist.

All of which leads to an obvious conclusion: come on Warner Bros, we need to see it. Batgirl may not be quite what you had hoped, but you need to set it free.