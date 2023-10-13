People learning the bagpipes may wish to start out on a chanter or possibly find a large field

The Scotsman is, as our readers would expect, a huge fan of bagpipes. Whoever invented them – some have variously suggested Ancient Egyptians, Hittites or 13th-century Germans – Scotland has made this instrument its own. How? That’s simple: we came up with the best tunes.

There’s surely nothing like the spine-tingling sound of a massed pipe band marching up the street. Videos can convey something of the experience but you really have to be there for the full effect.

So it really is wonderful news that King Charles’s charity has launched a health initiative in which people with lung problems will learn to play the bagpipes, and not just because it can improve their condition. The more people able to play the bagpipes the better.