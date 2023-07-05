Back the Prince’s Trust to bolster NHS recruitment - Louise Goodlad

Today marks the 75th anniversary of our National Health Service (NHS), a milestone we proudly celebrate about an institution that is integral to our lives in Scotland. The backbone of this cherished service is its people; skilled and passionate individuals committed to supporting others.

However, as we celebrate this landmark birthday, we cannot escape the significant challenges the NHS faces in sustaining its essential workforce post-pandemic, amidst high vacancy levels, a cost-of-living crisis and exponentially increasing demands on its services as more of us live longer.

The figures from NHS Education Scotland are stark. A quarter (24 per cent) of NHS workers are due to retire in the next decade, spiking to over a third (45 per cent) in key support services. Only one in four members of NHS staff in Scotland are aged under 35.

There is no quick fix to this challenge, but at The Prince’s Trust, we understand the crucial role the untapped potential of Scotland’s youth can play in addressing this challenge. They also have the desire to be part of the solution, if given the opportunity, with our latest research, The Prince’s Trust NatWest Youth Index 2023, finding that one in five (22 per cent) young people in Scotland would like to have a job in health and social care.

Louise Goodlad, Director of Government Partnerships, The Prince’s Trust

Over the past four years, we have worked in partnership with NHS Scotland and ten different health boards across the country to deliver these opportunities, supporting more than 400 dedicated young people into a career with the health service.

This is not only helping to tackle the recruitment challenge the NHS faces, but also provides the benefit of having a transformational impact on the lives of the young people it provides jobs to.

Many of those we support will have faced significant adversity and barriers in their lives, but with The Prince’s Trust at their side, have developed the skills and confidence they need to succeed. Young people like Shannon, who recently won The Prince’s Trust Young Achiever award at the Pride of Scotland Awards ceremony. The single mother of two from Dundee, also experienced the care system growing up and was unemployed when she first came to our charity. Today, she is flourishing, working as a healthcare assistant after being supported by dedicated staff on our ‘Get into Healthcare’ programme.

This vital work is only possible thanks to a combination of partners, from committed corporate supporters, to philanthropic donors, health boards and the Scottish Government. And with over 1500 vacancies still remaining in the NHS in Scotland, it’s not only the right thing to do, but also essential.

By continuing to harness the potential and passion of young people like Shannon, and equipping them with the skills, confidence and experiences so that they can start a rewarding career in the health service, they can become the backbone of the NHS for the next 75 years.

At The Prince’s Trust, we believe every young person should have the chance to succeed and look forward to strengthening our partnership with the NHS to create a diverse, inclusive, and sustainable workforce.

An investment in Scotland’s young people is an investment in the future of Scotland, and the future of our NHS.

