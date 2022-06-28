Awards night is brilliant advert for our vibrant marketing community - Graeme Atha

The Inspirational Marketing Leader of the Year was awarded to Jacqueline Reid, Global Marketing Director of Volvo, in recognition of the highly successful worldwide launch of Rokbak, a new brand of articulated haulers developed in Scotland.

The judges remarked on the brave leadership Jacqueline had shown in a traditionally male dominated industry, as well as the economic impact the success had on their production facilities in Bathgate.

Volvo also won The Star Marketing Team of the Year for working effectively with a wide range of stakeholders in their business and across the world, as well as their external agency partners including Studio LR and Lux Events. It was an all-round team effort to think of innovative ways to ensure an effective launch in the middle of the pandemic.

Star Marketing Team of the Year – Volvo with Jennifer Reoch, right.

The Star Agency of the Year went to Republic of Media who won a number of awards on the night including two Golds for their work with Tennent’s. The judges also recognised the work they had in developing their team as well as the support of the industry more generally.

The Inspirational Agency Star of the Year was awarded to Lee Beattie from the John Doe Group who is highly regarded throughout the industry for her work on equality, diversity and inclusion, as well some of their award-winning campaigns with Highland Spring, Edinburgh Gin and Irn Bru.

The Star Marketing Student of the Year was awarded to Constance Ahlreep from the University of Glasgow who wins a paid placement at Edrington UK, one of the leading drinks companies based in Scotland.

The Aspiring Creative Star was awarded to Olalekan Oladunwo for his Project Flow submission in response to a brief from Scottish Government encouraging people to talk openly about periods. He also wins a paid placement at leading agency Union Direct, sponsors of this award.

Linzi Gibson from AG Barr won Rising Marketing Star; Rising Agency Star was awarded to Beth Harvey from Multiply and Ben Whiting from StudioLR won Rising Creative Star.

The Star School Award was won by Team Socair from Mearns Castle High School in Glasgow for the business they launched promoting mental health and wellbeing using handmade crystal rings, earrings and reusable jewellery pouches.

This year we introduced two new Chairman’s Awards.

The Simon Scott Award for Creativity & Craft went to Lux Food & Drink and Zero Waste Scotland for a campaign called Turning the Lens on Food Waste, where they worked with the world-renowned photographer Rankin.

Impact on a Limited Budget was awarded to the V&A Dundee and their agency Too Gallus for their campaign to promote the Night Fever exhibition during the pandemic.

There were also two new Champions awards this year.

The Champions of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion award went to Glasgow agency Too Gallus and The Champions of Climate Change award went to Vegware which has developed products from plants, lower carbon, recycled or reclaimed materials designed to be commercially compostable with food waste.

Paul Menzies, Brand and Marketing Director at the C&C Group and the Star Awards Chair thanked all the finalists for the hard work that goes into writing award winning entries and also to the judges for ensuring there was a fair and rigorous process of assessment.

Not only was this our biggest ever event in Scotland, but the evening was a brilliant advertisement for our vibrant marketing community.

You can see details of all the winners at starawards.marketingsociety.com