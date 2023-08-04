Former Scottish Green MSP Robin Harper criticises the party over its stance on independence and gender issues and its move to the hard-left

The decision by former Scottish Green MSP Robin Harper to quit the party, saying it had “lost the plot”, should force a reckoning that has been a long-time coming. Harper, a widely respected and liked figure who served as a Lothians MSP from 1999 until 2011 and who helped change attitudes toward climate change, cited the Greens’ support for independence and its stance on gender recognition reform as two major reasons for his departure.

He described the independence debate as a “sterile” one and expressed concern about efforts to lower the age at which someone could legally change their gender to 16, saying this was “too young”. But he also expressed concern about the party’s move “into the gap left by the [Scottish] Socialists in content, and also adopting their stridency of expression”.

“I believe that if the Scottish Green party wishes to retain the respect of the nation, it needs to approach its task with a more constructive mindset and a willingness to co-operate,” he said. “It is no longer a campaigning pressure group, it is a political party and this means its elected representatives should listen as much as they shout, or the Green agenda will not progress.”

These are wise words that co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie will almost certainly ignore, but ‘green’ voters should not. Many people concerned about climate change will have decided to back the party for that reason. However, they should now think carefully about the next Westminster election.

A vote for the hard-left Greens may damage the cause in two ways. Reduced support for Labour or Liberal Democrats will only increase the chance that the Conservatives will return to power and continue with their misguided plans to “max out” UK oil and gas. And while Scottish Green MP is unlikely, greater support would raise the profile of a party whose incompetence and hectoring attitude have already backfired badly, as seen in the fiascos over the deposit return scheme and highly protected marine areas.