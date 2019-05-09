As a GP, I’m shocked by dreadful health advice from ‘influencers’ – Dr Punam Krishan

If I had not had medical knowledge, I may have well been sucked in to ‘detoxing my mummy-weight’ in dreadfully unhealthy ways, writes Dr Punam Krishan.

Once upon a time, we worked through a process when we became unwell. We would check our symptoms, talk to people and formulate an action plan. If minor, we allowed time to do the healing. Home remedies were a thing back then and only when this all failed did we turn to our GP. Hospitals were reserved for emergencies and, as a result, the wider system didn’t seem to be as stretched as today.

The dawn of the digital era shifted us into a different paradigm where behaviour, especially around health, began to change. The internet became an invaluable source of information. In the cases where the self-care method, home remedies and common sense didn’t work, the internet could provide valid, evidence-based resources to help deal with medical problems.

As a junior doctor many years ago, I had a love-hate relationship with ‘Dr Google’ because whilst it empowered people to be curious about their health, it also heightened anxieties, almost forcing requests for unnecessary tests. People could type in “headache” and end up thinking they had brain cancer. Fears, which previously oscillated on lower frequencies, were amplified. That’s not helpful to patients, healthcare professionals or the wider system.

The internet has certainly contributed to the rise in the demands placed on the healthcare system and it hasn’t stopped there. Over the years, I have witnessed the birth of a whole new tribe of “experts” – social media influencers. Often with no prior qualifications, some have been giving health advice to people with chronic problems without evidence to support their advice, other than their own personal story. Everyone is different and illness is complex. The fact that several wellness advocates issue a disclaimer to “see your GP if ...” surely says it all?

There are millions of self-accredited wellness coaches and advocates out there who have taken over the internet, sometimes working for pyramid schemes, and are on a mission to influence the minds of the masses. Having seen some patients suffer at the hands of pseudoscientific, non-evidence-based, fad regimes, I worry about the way things are going.

I first came across this crazy online world when I became a patient myself. Looking for support, I sought answers for my own personal health development online. Yes, doctors need help too sometimes. I came across mind-boggling pieces of advice and guidance offered by “influencers” who hosted large platforms. I was shocked by the lack of evidence-based advice they were giving out to followers who were generally vulnerable and unwell. If I had not had medical knowledge, I may have well been sucked in to ‘detoxing my mummy-weight’ in dreadfully unhealthy ways.

When it comes to health advice, it’s the real experts who should be consulted. As a GP, I regularly see people who have been misinformed, misled and have exposed themselves to extreme/fad regimes. My advice would be to research, use credible resources (eg www.patient.co.uk) and seek guidance from qualified healthcare professionals.

Sickness makes us all vulnerable. It makes us feel helpless and, in a system which is stretched, we can easily become deflated and turn to anyone who sounds like they could help. However, I would urge you to look beyond the size of the platform, discover their backstory and review their motives. Healthcare professionals are duty bound to help you safely get to where you want to be, not just today but for the rest of your journey.