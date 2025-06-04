As a Jew whose parents and grandparents experienced the extreme racial hatred of the Nazis, Peter Stevenson explains why he feels a special responsibility to speak out against Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank

My name is Peter Stevenson. But that’s not the name I was born with. My parents, Jan Siebenschein and Edita Reich, came to Britain in 1939 as Jewish refugees from Czechoslovakia. None of my grandparents survived the concentration camps.

As a Jew with this particular background, I utterly condemn Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank. With what dark irony we have moved from being the oppressed to becoming harsh oppressors. We, with the memory of the Holocaust, are the last people on Earth who should inflict mass suffering on a whole nation.

I recognise that many Israelis oppose their government’s actions. And I understand the determination of ‘never again’ – never again will we let mass destruction engulf us. But this cannot justify inflicting profound suffering on others.

A plume of dust and smoke rises after an Israeli strike on a camp for displaced Palestinians in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip | AFP via Getty Images

Rekindling hatred of Jews

It is, moreover, entirely counterproductive. Each maimed, starving or dead child, each mourning family risks seeding hatred for Israelis, possibly for generations to come. Israel’s attempts to achieve security are totally misguided and will rebound against it.

Also, Israel’s actions are rekindling hatred of Jews in countries far from the Middle East. Jews in Britain, the US and indeed globally are experiencing a marked rise in antisemitism.

Israel justifies its actions by highlighting the need to secure the release of all the hostages. Of course this is essential; they have suffered almost 20 months of terrifying captivity. But this does not justify Israel’s war on Gaza with its massive death toll of over 50,000.

Moreover, the attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, did not come from nowhere. They were fuelled by many decades of cruel, repressive treatment of Palestinian people by Israel.

Any government that subjugates huge numbers of people to harsh, authoritarian regimes which constrain their daily lives must recognise that their actions will periodically provoke – and be responsible for – uprisings by those they oppress.

New West Bank settlements

While the eyes of the world have been focused on Israeli atrocities in Gaza, settler violence in the occupied West Bank has been intensifying. Here Israelis have been attacking Palestinian residents, burning dwellings and vehicles. This has forced many Palestinians to flee their homes and land.

The Israeli military sometimes either takes part in violent settler attacks or stands by, doing nothing to protect the Palestinian victims. The Israeli government recently announced that 22 new Jewish settlements have been approved in the West Bank – the biggest expansion in decades.

Israel has occupied East Jerusalem since 1967. Just last week, thousands of Israelis joined a state-backed march through the Old City of East Jerusalem, where large groups chanted racist slogans including “Gaza is ours”, “death to the Arabs”, “may their villages burn” and “your home will be ours”.

I am a lawyer and fully agree with the recent letter signed by more than 1,000 lawyers arguing that “genocide is being perpetrated in Gaza or, at a minimum, there is a serious risk of genocide occurring”. I am also inspired by the letter signed by 36 members of the Board of Deputies of British Jews that said “the inclination to avert our eyes is strong, as what is happening is unbearable, but our Jewish values compel us to stand up and to speak out” and stressed that “Israel’s soul is being ripped out”.

What are the Jewish values referred to in this letter? Core Jewish values include compassion and loving-kindness (chesed) and peace (shalom) between communities and nations. Also central is tikkun olam – repairing the world – and justice (tzedek); this includes treating others fairly and respecting their rights. Clearly Israel’s actions in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem are at complete variance with Jewish values.

Israel on the wrong path

Am I right to believe that, as a Jew born in the generation whose parents and grandparents experienced extreme racial hatred in the 1940s, I have some special responsibility to speak out against Israel’s actions?

I cannot talk for others but I increasingly feel the need to stress that the race who suffered so greatly during the Holocaust are the last people on Earth who should be inflicting extreme suffering on others. Violent, aggressive, uncaring of others – this cannot be who we are.

After the reading and research and thinking I have done to write this article, I have come to realise that what Israel has done and is doing is much worse than I had realised. Israel, you have taken a wrong turning. You may think you are building your nation’s security, but you’re not, you are undermining it, while ripping out your soul.

We need a complete, fundamental realignment. The two-state solution in which a Jewish and a Palestinian state live peacefully side by side with security for both is favoured by many. An alternative would be one state comprising all the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea – Israel, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank – in which Israelis and Palestinians lived as equals with identical rights, and equal access to education, jobs, housing and health.

Either way, as the current controlling and wealthy power, Israel will need to take the initiative. It must unravel the apartheid state that it has developed.

It must commit huge sums of money to rebuilding Gaza and establishing high-quality educational and medical facilities in sufficient quantities to meet the needs of all, be it in a two-state or one-state solution. Only with a complete change of heart will Israel be able to reconnect with Jewish values and end the cruel cycle of violence and bloodshed.