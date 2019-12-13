Angus Robertson: Why general election result is green light for Scottish independence vote

The SNP under Nicola Sturgeon has won another impressive mandate to hold a referendum on Scottish independence, writes former SNP depute leader Angus Robertson.

The UK general election made one thing abundantly clear: the United Kingdom is not United.

While Scotland voted to reject Brexit, lock Boris Johnson out of Downing Street and for a say about the country’s future, voters down south chose the opposite.

While Scotland elected SNP MPs in most of the country’s seats, in the rest of Britain it was the Tories that triumphed.

Scotland and England are on divergent political paths and there is little sign that Westminster understands this or knows how to deal with it.

Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP have now won their fourth parliamentary election with a manifesto commitment for a second independence referendum.

They have secured yet another mandate. The Tories, whose entire campaign was based on an appeal to block indyref2, were humiliated: they lost seats, they lost votes and they lost the argument.

A long, painful journey ahead

In this tale of two countries, it’s worth pointing out that the scale of the SNP victory in Scotland eclipses that of Tories across the UK.

The SNP secured a 20 per cent lead over the Tories, while the Conservative UK lead over Labour was only 11 per cent. Not only did the SNP win seats from the Tories across the country, they won almost all Labour seats in Scotland and defeated Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson.

While many voters in England fell for the lie that Brexit is "oven ready" and BoJo will "get Brexit done", voters in Scotland did not.

This is just the start of a long and painful journey. In the European referendum, 62 per cent of people in Scotland voted to ‘Remain’ in the European Union and ironically it will be Boris Johnson pressing on with Brexit that will do as much to deliver Scottish independence as the efforts of the SNP.

The Tories have not won an election in Scotland since 1955 (64 years ago), but they will try and impose their damaging plans on Scotland regardless.

Voters north of the border have sent a strong message that they will not accept this any more. Scotland did not vote for Brexit, did not vote for Boris Johnson and did not vote to leave the European Union.

Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP have won another impressive mandate for an independence referendum.

Circumstances have changed for Scotland since the last referendum in 2014. The electorate has spoken and elected MPs who support indyref2. The time has come for Scotland to decide its own future.