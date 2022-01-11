Andy Murray's satirical comment about Nigel Farage's support for Novak Djokovic produced a humourless, dismissive response (Picture: PA)

Responding to a video tweeted by Nigel Farage, showing the ‘hero’ of Brexit celebrating with members of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic’s family after a court ruled he could enter Australia despite not being vaccinated against Covid, Andy Murray wrote: “Please record the awkward moment when you tell them you’ve spent most of your career campaigning to have people from Eastern Europe deported.”

Farage then replied: “Dear Andy, you clearly don't understand politics or the Brexit campaign but are filled with prejudice. Concentrate on the tennis and, a word of advice, crack a smile every now and again.”

Many might regard the accusation of being “filled with prejudice” as a defamatory slur, particularly from a man who once inexplicably decided to blame immigrants for causing heavy traffic that made him several hours late for a meeting in Wales

Furthermore, the suggestion Murray does not “understand politics” and should “concentrate on the tennis” flies in the face of democratic principles. Regardless of what we do in life, we are all supposed to have an opinion on issues of the day.

And finally, Farage’s “word of advice” to smile only serves to highlight the utter humourlessness of his response.

However, Scotland’s beloved tennis star appeared to be taking it all in his stride, tweeting an emoji of a fish and a fishing rod – a case of hook, line and sinker and, indeed, game, set and match to Mr Murray.

