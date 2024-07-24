Andy Murray's Olympic farewell is fitting for a great tennis player and a great human being
Following Andy Murray’s announcement that he will retire from competitive tennis after the Paris Olympics, it’s worthwhile remembering just how much he has achieved in the game.
He is the only man ever to win two Olympic gold medals in the singles and, most famously, he ended the 77-year wait for a British man to win Wimbledon when he beat the great Novak Djokovic in 2013. In all, he has won 46 titles.
But Murray was always more than a world-beating tennis player – described by John McEnroe as “one of the greatest competitors that I’ve ever seen play tennis” – and he became the first person to be named BBC Sports Personality of the Year three times.
In interviews, his character, as a thoroughly decent and thoughtful person, shone through on many occasions. And his daring appearance in the audience of comedy panel show Mock the Week certainly showed he had a good sense of humour.
When Murray plays his last shot in Paris, there will be tears but there should also be joy for such a truly special career.
