One can almost hear the gears turning in the minds of the SNP’s best and brightest as they finally worked out that dogs with a track record of violent attacks are coming to Scotland because the rules controlling them here are much less strict than those being introduced by Rishi Sunak’s government and that this might be a potentially fatal problem. Was the failure to grasp the need to act down to the nationalists’ instinct to be different to the hated Westminster, lack of interest, or simple incompetence? Who can say?