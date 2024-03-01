Amateur geologist Harry Young's rock map of Scotland means he's achieved true stardom – Scotsman comment
Since Ptolemy’s first, rather odd map of Scotland in the second century AD, there have been many different depictions this country’s physical form. But surely few can have caused such a commotion as the one created by 85-year-old amateur geologist Harry Young.
Using rocks collected over some three decades, he decided to create a “geologically correct and aesthetically pleasing” map, finishing the work in 2020. Four years on, his family had it framed so it could be hung up on a wall for his 85th birthday, which was a lovely thing to do.
The story could have ended there, except his grandson, also called Harry, posted photographs of the map on X/Twitter with a plea to help make it “go viral”. The appeal worked and the map has since been viewed nearly five million times – only slightly below Scotland’s total population.
Famous map-makers are few and far between, but Harry Young’s painstaking labour of love must surely mean he is worthy of joining their ranks. He is now, to borrow every geologists’ favourite joke, a genuine rock star.
