Since Ptolemy’s first, rather odd map of Scotland in the second century AD, there have been many different depictions this country’s physical form. But surely few can have caused such a commotion as the one created by 85-year-old amateur geologist Harry Young.

Using rocks collected over some three decades, he decided to create a “geologically correct and aesthetically pleasing” map, finishing the work in 2020. Four years on, his family had it framed so it could be hung up on a wall for his 85th birthday, which was a lovely thing to do.

The story could have ended there, except his grandson, also called Harry, posted photographs of the map on X/Twitter with a plea to help make it “go viral”. The appeal worked and the map has since been viewed nearly five million times – only slightly below Scotland’s total population.