While Manchester United manager, Alex Ferguson once claimed his players' grey strips were making it hard for them to see each other (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

But no one expects those playing at the very top of the game to start joining in. This is why Alex Ferguson’s insistence that his Manchester United players change out of a grey strip at half-time during a 1996 match against Southampton – because they were allegedly having problems seeing each other – remains a talking point to this day.

However, a new study suggests Ferguson may have had a point – it’s worth noting that United were losing 3-0 at half-time but ‘won’ the second half 1-0 – and that kit colours can make a real difference.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Psychologists at York University found that if players from the opposing teams have the same colours in their kits, it can take twice as long for players to find a teammate than when the strips are completely different. They are also looking into whether strips that blend into the background, like Manchester United’s grey, cause a similar problem.

Given the background is normally made up of fans, the most dedicated supporters may therefore decide to help their team by not wearing club colours – or, perhaps, the away kit at home games, and vice versa.

And will stewards and others to be found on the touchline need to have a ‘change strip’ to avoid clashes? High-viz vests in luminous orange as well as yellow?

We await further insights into this matter with interest.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.