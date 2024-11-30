After MPs' historic vote on assisted dying, doubts remain over safeguards for vulnerable

Published 30th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
MPs on both sides of the assisted dying debate made heartfelt and thoughtful speeches on what is a most serious issue

Many people have serious reservations about the idea of assisted dying or assisted suicide for the terminally ill. However, in recent years, there has been a groundswell of support for the idea.

Following a historic vote in the Commons, in which MPs voted by 330 to 275 to pass the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at its second reading, hopes will be high among its supporters that the debate has shifted in their favour. For context, when the Commons voted on another assisted dying bill in 2018, it was defeated by 330 to 118 votes.

While this Bill would only apply to England and Wales, if Westminster approves it, the pressure on MSPs to pass similar legislation being considered by the Scottish Parliament will increase.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who proposed the landmark Private Member's Bill on assisted dying, reacts as she meets campaigners after MPs voted to pass its second reading in the Commons (Picture: Carl Court)Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who proposed the landmark Private Member's Bill on assisted dying, reacts as she meets campaigners after MPs voted to pass its second reading in the Commons (Picture: Carl Court)
Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who proposed the landmark Private Member's Bill on assisted dying, reacts as she meets campaigners after MPs voted to pass its second reading in the Commons (Picture: Carl Court) | Getty Images

‘Slippery slope’

The Commons’ vote came after a five-hour debate in which both sides made emotional, thoughtful and respectful contributions. No one is arguing from a position of bad faith or for political motives; this is a plain example of politicians trying to do the right thing. And no one wants people to suffer unnecessarily.

However, Conservative MP Danny Kruger made a strong point when he said that the government should do “better” for terminally ill people than provide a “state suicide service”. And, in a letter to her constituents, Labour’s Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood warned of a "slippery slope to death on demand".

After an assisted dying law was introduced in Canada, 4.1 per cent of all deaths in the country in 2022 were the result of drugs administered by a doctor, one of the highest rates in the world.

Open hearts and minds

Supporters of assisted dying say they want to give people who are terminally ill and in pain the choice to end their suffering. However, there is a real danger that this choice could become an expectation, and that people who are elderly or disabled may be made to feel they are a burden or otherwise manipulated.

The Scotsman remains unconvinced by the proposed legal safeguards to protect vulnerable people. However, this remains a most serious subject and one that must be considered with an open heart and an open mind.

