However, the well-known Scottish golf club owner (and former US President) Donald Trump has taken time off dealing with the small matter of his multiple legal difficulties in the US to offer his rather different assessment. “I always knew Sunak was smart, that he wasn't going to destroy and bankrupt his nation for fake climate alarmists that don't have a clue,” he wrote on social media. “Congratulations to Prime Minister Sunak for recognising this scam before it was too late! The Green New Hoax will take down the US, perhaps even sooner than our Open Border of Death. It must be stopped. Maga!!!"