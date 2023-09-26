All Sections
After Donald Trump's endorsement of Rishi Sunak's climate change plans, will lizard conspiracy theorist David Icke be next? – Scotsman comment

Former US President Donald Trump rails against climate change ‘hoax’ as he praises Rishi Sunak
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Published 26th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment

With friends like these, Rishi Sunak doesn’t need enemies. The Prime Minister has strenuously insisted that his decision to delay several climate change-related targets is entirely consistent with hitting the UK’s 2050 net-zero target.

However, the well-known Scottish golf club owner (and former US President) Donald Trump has taken time off dealing with the small matter of his multiple legal difficulties in the US to offer his rather different assessment. “I always knew Sunak was smart, that he wasn't going to destroy and bankrupt his nation for fake climate alarmists that don't have a clue,” he wrote on social media. “Congratulations to Prime Minister Sunak for recognising this scam before it was too late! The Green New Hoax will take down the US, perhaps even sooner than our Open Border of Death. It must be stopped. Maga!!!"

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ouch. Getting such an endorsement from Trump, who has embraced QAnon conspiracy theorists’ claims he is fighting a secret war against cannibalistic and satanic paedophiles within the US “Deep State”, Democratic party and Hollywood, has got to hurt. Who next? Lizards-rule-the-world crank David Icke?

 Comment

