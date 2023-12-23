The Scotsman has voiced many criticisms of both the UK and Scottish governments but we should be thankful that this nation is our home

Scotland and the UK remain among the better places in the world to live (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

It has been a desperately hard year for many, with the cost-of-living crisis seeing prices for essentials like food and energy soar. This week’s Scottish Budget brought tax increases and spending cuts, while yesterday came the news that the UK economy is teetering on the brink of recession.

However, for all our criticisms of the Scottish and UK governments over the year, we should be thankful to live in this country and remember there are millions of people around the world in far worse situations. Our economy may be struggling now, but we can look forward to better times given its underlying strengths.

This is a country with so much going for it, so much potential, waiting to be unleashed. And, most importantly of all, it is a peaceful democracy where we all get a say in who our leaders are and where disputes are settled with words, not violence. So, while thinking of those in less fortunate situations, we also have blessings to count.