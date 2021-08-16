Taliban fighters stand guard on a street in Kabul after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war (Picture: Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)

The plodding response by Westminster has seen it take longer to recall the House of Commons than the Taliban needed to overrun the country.

After 20 years of Western military intervention, the withdrawal of US and allied troops from Afghanistan has led to an accelerated collapse of the Afghan government and let fundamentalist forces take over the country including the capital Kabul itself.

Two decades on from the end of Taliban brutalising women, hosting Twin Tower terrorist commander Osama bin Laden, sponsoring extremism against and exporting heroin to the West, they are back in control.

The Dark Ages have returned to Afghanistan. Throughout their country’s history, Afghans have not taken kindly to foreign intervention, defeating the British Empire, Soviet Union and now an international coalition led by the United States and supported by the UK.

A massive wave of Afghan refugees has begun to flee the country in advance of Taliban retribution and hardline rule.

In scenes reminiscent of the US collapse and withdrawal from Vietnam, people have been desperately trying to get on the last flights out of Afghanistan.

It is a tragedy that will have repercussions for years to come. Every country that intervened in Afghanistan has a moral obligation towards its people, especially those seeking refuge from the Taliban.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has highlighted Scotland’s willingness to help. It’s time for us all to step up.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

